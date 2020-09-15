Facebook Skips Delhi Assembly Panel Hearing; Insulted, Say Members

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha, who heads the Committee, called Facebook’s action an 'insult and contempt of the Delhi Assembly.’

"This is an issue of Delhi, how can Facebook say that it's not the domain of this committee? Facebook's statement that Parliament is seized of the matter is untenable. The state legislature functions independent of parliament. Your refusal to appear before this committee is an attempt to conceal the role (of Facebook) in the Delhi riots," he said.