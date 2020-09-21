Days After No Show, Delhi House Panel Sends New Notice to FB Exec

Days after social media giant Facebook didn't turn up before the Delhi Assembly panel, the committee on Sunday, 20 September, issued fresh summons to the tech company's India Vice President and Managing Director Ajit Mohan.

The panel said that any defiance of the subsequent notice for appearance will be deemed to be an act of "breach of the constitutionally-guaranteed privileges" of the committee.

Taking a strong note of the purported disobedience displayed by Facebook India, the panel's chairperson Raghav Chadha said that it appeared to the committee that Facebook is deliberately and intentionally trying to evade the process of law as well as showing absolute non-cooperation in enabling the committee to ascertain the genuineness of the allegation put out against it.