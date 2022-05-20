Ukraine War: Putin Can Be Charged for Crime of Aggression but Process Is Costly

A 21-year-old Russian soldier pleaded guilty in a trial in Kyiv on 18 May, 2022, for shooting a Ukrainian man in the head after Russia invaded Ukraine in late February 2022.

It marked the first trial of a Russian soldier for the war in Ukraine, as allegations mount of Russia committing war crimes – a broad category under international law that includes targeting civilians during conflict.

Ukraine is investigating more than 10,700 potential war crimes, involving more than 600 Russian soldiers and government officials.

But there is a large gap between trying an individual sergeant for war crimes and holding Russian leaders themselves accountable for crimes committed during the war.