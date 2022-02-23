Chitrangda Singh Calls Out Airlines For Rude Behaviour of Air Hostesses

“Flight 391 Goair to Delhi from Mumbai @g8.goair is the rudest the worst air hostesses ever!!! #rikusingh #jamie & #christopher #meenal all of them Please teach them some manners. Most high handed and arrogant attitude I have ever seen! Very disappointed with all of them. It reminded me of my worst experiences at #airindia", the actor wrote.

Chitrangda added that the behaviour was directed at the person sitting next to her. "The incident was not with me but the person sitting next to me who was being ill treated by the air hostesses despite him being utterly polite & patient it was just NOT done for the crew to show such arrogance! @gofirstairways".