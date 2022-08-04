ADVERTISEMENT
ED Resumes Raids at Young Indian Office After Cong's Mallikarjun Kharge Arrives
The ED had on Wednesday sealed the Young Indian office located at the National Herald premises.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, 4 August, resumed raids at the office of Young Indian, the holding company of the National Herald, after the arrival of Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.
(This story will be updated with more details.)
