Eid-al-Adha 2021 History, Significance: Here's How Bakra Eid is Celebrated
Eid-al-Adha or Bakra Eid 2021 will be celebrated on Wednesday, 21 July in India
Bakra Eid (Bakrid) also known as Eid-al-Adha or Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on Wednesday, 21 July in India.
According to the Islamic calendar, two most important occasions are Eid-al-Adha and Eid-al-Fitr. Eid-ul-Adha or Bakra Eid is celebrated on the tenth day of the Islamic month of Zul Hijjah and celebrations of the same last for around three days. Whereas, Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal month, which comes after the holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan.
Eid-al-Adha: History and Significance
According to the legend, it is believed that Prophet Ibrahim, had nightmares of sacrificing his son Ismail to God. When he told about the nightmares to his son, he agreed and asked his father to sacrifice him to God. Moved by the faith and devotion of Ibrahim and his son, God sent the angel Jibra'il or Gabriel with a goat and asked him to replace his son with the goat. Bakrid commemorates Ibrahim’s intended sacrifice of his son Ismail to God.
Bakra Eid holds great significance for the Muslim community around the world and is also known as 'Festival of Sacrifice'
The sacrificial animal, on Bakra Eid, is divided into three parts to be distributed with relatives, friends and neighbours, poor and needy and the third part is kept for themselves.
People celebrate the festival of Eid-al-Adha with their family, friends and loved ones. However, this year due to Covid-19 pandemic, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has urged people to offer Eid-ul-Adha prayers and celebrate the occasion following all Covid-19 norms.
