ED Issues Lookout Notice Against Former Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued a lookout notice against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, news agency ANI reported on Monday, 6 September. This is in connection with a money laundering case that had led to Deshmukh's resignation from the state government post.

ANI also quoted sources as saying that the lookout circular was issued in a bid to keep Deshmukh from fleeing the country.

Deshmukh has reportedly skipped various summons issued by the ED in connection with the the case.

Meanwhile, the former home minister had moved the Bombay High Court on 2 September, seeking to quash the agency's summons; but the plea was not taken up for hearing immediately.