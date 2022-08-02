ED Raids Delhi Office of National Herald Days After Sonia Gandhi's Questioning

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday, 2 August, conducted raids at the office of Congress mouthpiece National Herald, amid a corruption probe in which it is also investigating interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi.

Raids are being conducted at 12 locations in Delhi, as per news agency PTI.

This comes days after Sonia Gandhi was questioned in connection with the money laundering case on 27 July. The Congress chief had been summoned for interrogation in the case on three separate days.

Before that, in June, her son Rahul Gandhi was questioned for over 50 hours in the same case.