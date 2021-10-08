Drug Arrests | 'Will Expose NCB's Wrongdoings': Maha Minister Announces Presser

Earlier this week Malik alleged that BJP leaders are part of the NCB raid and claimed that a person named KP Gosavi was seen bringing in Aryan Khan to the NCB office. He also clicked selfie with Aryan, Malik told reporters. After the selfie went viral, NCB released a statement saying that the person has nothing to do with the agency. Malik shared a screenshot of Gosavi's Facebook profile, wherein the latter claims to be a 'private detective agent'.

Malik added that another video shows a person escorting Arbaaz Merchantt, who has been held along with Aryan, to the NCB office. He alleged that the said person is Manish Bhanushali, vice president of some wing of BJP. Malik also showed photos of the men with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Devendra Fadnavis and others.

Malik demanded that the NCB should answer as to what private people like Gosavi and Bhanushali were doing during a high-profile raid.

The minister further stated that Bhanushali was in Gujarat on 21 and 22 September when drugs were seized at the Mundra port.

Reacting to the allegations, the NCB told the media that the two individuals named by Malik are independent witnesses. One person in question, Manish Bhanushali, told ANI that he will file a defamation case against Malik and that BJP has nothing to do with the arrests.