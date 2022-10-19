Diwali 2022: Start Date, End Date, and Why It Is Called the Festival of Lights

Diwali or Deepawali is an auspicious 5-day festival celebrated by Hindus annually with great enthusiasm and grandeur. The history and significance of Diwali lie in the fact that it is the victory of good over evil, knowledge over ignorance, happiness over grief, and light over darkness. That's the reason why Diwali is called the festival of lights.

Diwali is observed to commemorate the return of Lord Rama along with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman to Ayodhya after an exile of 14 years. After Lord Rama defeated the 10-headed demon Ravana, he came back to Ayodhya. To honour and celebrate his victory, the entire kingdom of Ayodhya was lit by earthen lamps to observe the triumph of light over darkness.