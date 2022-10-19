Diwali 2022: Start Date, End Date, and Why It Is Called the Festival of Lights
Diwali 2022: Here's why is it called the festival of lights.
Diwali or Deepawali is an auspicious 5-day festival celebrated by Hindus annually with great enthusiasm and grandeur. The history and significance of Diwali lie in the fact that it is the victory of good over evil, knowledge over ignorance, happiness over grief, and light over darkness. That's the reason why Diwali is called the festival of lights.
Diwali is observed to commemorate the return of Lord Rama along with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman to Ayodhya after an exile of 14 years. After Lord Rama defeated the 10-headed demon Ravana, he came back to Ayodhya. To honour and celebrate his victory, the entire kingdom of Ayodhya was lit by earthen lamps to observe the triumph of light over darkness.
Diwali or Deepawali: Why Is It Called the Festival of Lights?
The term Deepavali has been derived from two words – 'Deep' meaning light and 'avali' meaning row. So, the literal meaning of Diwali or Deepawali or Deepavali is a row of lights. The significance of lighting diyas (earthen lamps) on the occasion of Diwali is to showcase and celebrate the victory of light over darkness. After defeating Ravana, Lord Rama, his wife Sita, and his brother Lakshman returned home.
The day they returned was Kartik Amavasya, a dark moon night. People lit the entire city and kingdom of Ayodhya with diyas (earthen lamps) to get away from darkness and also to celebrate the triumph of good over evil. People celebrate Diwali as an occasion to mark the victory of light (good) over darkness (bad) and light their houses, streets, and worship places with earthen lamps. And that is why Diwali is called the festival of lights.
Diwali 2022: Start Date
The five-day festival of Diwali will start with Dhanteras on Saturday, 22 October 2022.
Diwali 2022: End Date
The festival of lights Diwali will end with Bhai Dooj on Wednesday, 26 October 2022.
