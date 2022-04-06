Nitin Gadkari & Sanjay Raut at Sharad Pawar’s Dinner for Maharashtra MLAs
The ED had attached assets linked to Raut on Tuesday, amid the tussle between the Centre and the state over the ED.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday, 5 April, attended a dinner at NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's residence where scores of Maharashtra MLAs, cutting across party lines, were present.
Apart from Gadkari, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was also at the dinner but sources say that politics was not on the menu as the dinner was for the state MLAs visiting Delhi for training in the Parliament.
The dinner party gains significance as on Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate had attached assets linked to Raut, amid the tussle between the Centre and the state over the ED.
The ED on Tuesday slapped attachment orders on assets worth Rs 11.15 crore belonging to friends and wife of Raut in a money-laundering case, hours after the Maharashtra government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations of corruption against the central probe agency.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.