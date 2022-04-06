ADVERTISEMENT

Nitin Gadkari & Sanjay Raut at Sharad Pawar’s Dinner for Maharashtra MLAs

The ED had attached assets linked to Raut on Tuesday, amid the tussle between the Centre and the state over the ED.

IANS
Published
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NCP MP Supriya Sule speaks during the dinner for Maharashtra MLAs at NCP President Sharad Pawar's residence, in New Delhi</p></div>
i
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday, 5 April, attended a dinner at NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's residence where scores of Maharashtra MLAs, cutting across party lines, were present.

Apart from Gadkari, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was also at the dinner but sources say that politics was not on the menu as the dinner was for the state MLAs visiting Delhi for training in the Parliament.
The dinner party gains significance as on Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate had attached assets linked to Raut, amid the tussle between the Centre and the state over the ED.

The ED on Tuesday slapped attachment orders on assets worth Rs 11.15 crore belonging to friends and wife of Raut in a money-laundering case, hours after the Maharashtra government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations of corruption against the central probe agency.

