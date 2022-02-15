'Central Agencies Troubling Our Party Leaders': Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut
He said the Enforcement Directorate can come and arrest him but should stop troubling his friends and family.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday, 15 February, said that the central agencies were troubling and putting pressure on the leaders of his party. He also hurled a long list of allegations on Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).
"Central agencies are troubling our party leaders. Pressure is being created on our leaders using these agencies. Some BJP leaders are saying that the MVA govt will fall on 10 March. All these rumors started after I wrote to Venkaiah Naidu.”Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP
"Shiv Sena is not scared of anyone. Those harassing us will be dealt with after 2024," he added.
"Maharashtra government will firmly stay...I rang Amit Shah and asked him if there was some enmity against me. I told him if there is a problem with me, arrest me but don't trouble my friends & family members. ED can come to my place & arrest me," he said.
Sanjay Raut's Allegations
In light of the party's press conference, police elevated the security near Sena Bhavan.
"The Directorate of Enforcement inquired about the transactions I've made in the past 20 years."Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut
"The Thackeray family has been blamed for constructing 19 bungalows in Alibagh. I'd like to take all the reporters to these bugalows for a picnic. However, if no bungalow is found, we will show the broker his place," he said during a press conference at the party's headquarters in Dadar.
He added that there is merely 50 'gunta' land in his Alibagh village, the cost of which is Rs 40-50 lakh.
"The ED went to the florists, the decorator, and the person who applied henna, but they overlooked a major scam of Rs 25,000 crore in Gujarat. Not even an FIR was registered," Raut purported.
He also alleged that a BJP leader had built a jungle set at his daughter's wedding where the carpet alone was worth Rs 9 crore, but the ED turned a blind eye towards it. Similar was the case of a milkman in Haryana who had become the owner of Rs 7,000 crore, he said.
"The biggest scam in Maharashtra has happened in Maha IT. The money laundering of Rs 25,000 crore... whose money is it? All this will go to EOW, and then to ED."Sanjay Raut
Raut stated that although Shiv Sena has been connected to the PMC Bank scam and Patra Chaal scam, Rakesh Wadhwan was the main name behind the money laundering case. Wadhwan, he alleged, is the business partner of Neil Somaiya, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's son.
"BJP's Kirit Somaiya & his son should be arrested in connection with the PMC bank fraud case. To whom does Nikon Infra Construction company belong? PMC case accused Rakesh Wadhwan & Somaiya's son are partners in this company," he said.
He further added that Rs 20 crore went to BJP from the account of Wadhwan, associated with HDIL.
"After blackmailing Wadhwan, in the name of front man named Devendra Ladhani, he has taken up land worth Rs 400 crore in Vasai for only Rs 4.5 crore. Apart from this, Rs 80-100 crore have been illegally transferred. All this money belonged to the PMC Bank," the Shiv Sena MP claimed.
Meanwhile, NCP leader Nawab Malik said:
"Sanjay Raut detailed how ED, (probe agencies) threatening people, also made revelations on Kirit Somaiya... He's expected to present some papers (docs) before ED in coming days, and if ED doesn't take action, he will approach EOW, he has hinted that," Malik was quoted as saying by agencies.
