DigiYatra App for Check-In at Delhi Airport: How Will It Work?
The app will ensure a contactless and paperless check-in process, using facial features to establish identity.
The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Monday, 15 August, launched a beta version of the DigiYatra app that will allow passengers to avail a quicker check-in at the Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 3, reported news agency PTI.
The app will ensure a contactless and paperless check-in process, using facial features to establish the identity of the passenger.
How will the DigiYatra work? Here's all you need to know:
What is the purpose of DigiYatra?
With the help of facial recognition technology, the entry of passengers would be automatically processed at all checkpoints – including entry into the airport, security check areas, among others.
For entry into the airport, passengers will need to scan their boarding passes at the e-gate and look into the facial recognition camera. The same process will be followed at other check points as well.
Passengers will submit their biometrics and other details through this app and it will remain stored for all the flights they will take at the Delhi airport's Terminal 3.
Should a passenger submit biometric details every time?
A passenger need not submit the biometric details at Terminal 3 before each flight.
How to get the DigiYatra services?
The beta version of the DigiYatra app is available on the Andriod platform and will be available on the iOS platform in few weeks, the DIAL said, adding that the app will be used by the passengers to do their entire biometric registration.
After downloading the app, the passenger will have to register their phone number and Aadhar card details.
Then, the passenger has to take a selfie, add vaccination details and scan the boarding pass, it said.
Who is implementing the DigiYatra?
According to The Indian Express, the project is being implemented by the DigiYatra Foundation – along with Airports Authority of India (26 percent stake) and Bengaluru Airport, Delhi Airport, Hyderabad Airport, Mumbai Airport, and Cochin International Airport. These five shareholders equally hold the remaining 74 percent of the shares.
Which other airports will have DigiYatra?
DigiYatra will be rolled out in Varanasi and Bengaluru by the end of August.
It will be rolled out in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, and other terminals of Delhi by March next year.
(With inputs from PTI, The Indian Express)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.