After Chaos at Delhi Airport, Aviation Min Scindia Orders 'Better Management'

After reports of crowd mismanagement and long queues at the Delhi airport, following concerns over the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday, 6 December, ordered the city's airport operator DIAL to implement better crowd management strategies.

Union Minister Scindia had called a meeting of officials of the Airports Authority of India, Bureau of Immigration, and GMR group-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Monday, news agency PTI reported.

Representatives of Genestrings Diagnostics, the laboratory responsible for RT-PCR testing at the airport, were also in attendance at the high-level meeting.