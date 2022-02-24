Delhi Airport's New 'Green' Arrival Terminal T1 Starts Functioning From Today
The state of the art facility has since received its first flight - IndiGo's 6E-6532 from Goa at 3.40 am today.
The newly constructed arrival terminal at Delhi airport's T1 (Terminal 1) has started functioning from Thursday, 24 February.
The state of the art facility has since received its first flight - IndiGo's 6E-6532 from Goa at 3.40 am on Thursday.
There are a total of three terminals - T1, T2, and T3 - at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) which is run by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL). The new terminal built by DIAL is a part of Delhi Airport's ongoing phase 3A expansion project.
Terminal Constructed As a Green Building: DIAL
All arrival operations of T1 will now be shifted from the existing facility to the new arrival hall, reported news agency PTI. As of now, T1 is being used for IndiGo and SpiceJet flights.
For the time being, the departure operations will continue from the existing terminal. They will be integrated with the new arrivals hall after expansions works are over, a statement from DIAL said.
The new facility's contemporary 'meet and greet' zone, plush forecourt area, landscaping, food and beverage stalls and retail and expanded car parking areas, DIAL said, would provide a unique experience for passengers.
The pickup lanes outside the arrival terminal have also been modified and three additional lanes have been created to reduce traffic congestion and improve customer experience during pickup. The airport operator said the terminal would have a total 11 pickup lanes now, reported news agency PTI.
Besides, as part of DIAL's green initiatives, the new terminal has been developed as a green building in accordance to LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) green building standards. DIAL has implemented LEED's daylight concept at its new terminal. The terminal has been constructed in such a way that there is enough natural light during the day so that the usage of electricity will be low.
(With inputs from PTI.)
