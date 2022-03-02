Nawab Malik Arrest: Shiv Sena-Led Govt Trying to Protect Him, Says Fadnavis

The arrest had followed a passionate feud between the BJP and Malik. While the latter had accused Fadnavis of protecting Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official Sameer Wankhede, the saffron party leader had 'exposed' Malik's alleged mafia dealings.

In a series of allegations made by Fadnavis in November 2021, the BJP leader accused Nawab Malik of having had dealings over property with people from the underworld who have been convicted in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case.

"He purchased land from convicts of the case on rates cheaper than market rates. Was this deal to save prime land from being forfeited under TADA law?" Fadnavis had asked then.

Fadnavis had also alleged that in 2005, Malik's son Faraz had bought land on LBS Road from a Mumbai bombing accused.

BJP had been demanding Malik's arrest all along.

(With inputs from ANI.)