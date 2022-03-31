'There Will Be Consequences': US Dy NSA's Warning About Russia on Delhi Visit
The United States' Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh made the statement while on a visit to India.
The United States Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics Daleep Singh, on Thursday, 31 March, warned India and other nations, against conducting local currency transactions through the central bank of Russia or constructing any payment mechanism, which undermines the sanctions levied on Russia.
Singh, who is on a visit to Delhi said, “I come here in a spirit of friendship to explain the mechanisms of our sanctions, the importance of joining us, to express a shared resolve and to advance shared interests. And yes, there are consequences to countries that actively attempt to circumvent or backfill the sanctions,” reported The Hindustan Times.
An acceleration of India’s imports from Russia will also not be appreciated, he added.
In a harsh warning, Singh further said that India must not expect assistance from Russia, the 'junior partner to China', if more incursions are caused by the latter along the Line of Actual Control.
"I don’t think anyone would believe that if China once again breached the Line of Control, that Russia will come running to India’s defence,” he said, according to The Hindu.
The statements came merely hours before Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Friday, 1 April.
"Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met US Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics and G20 Sherpa Daleep Singh. Discussed economic cooperation and strategic partnership. Look forward to working together on global issues of mutual interest, including in G20," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
(With inputs from The Hindu and Hindustan Times.)
