Noida Twin Towers: 9 Second Demolition, Over Three Months to Clear the Debris

It took all of 9 seconds for the 100-metre tall Supertech twin towers to be demolished in Uttar Pradesh's Noida but it is going to take over three months to clear all the debris.

The cleaning and survey of debris is underway after a total of 915 residential flats and 21 shops were razed to the ground when 3,700 kg of explosive material imploded Ceyane and Apex, Supertech's twin towers, in Noida's Sector 93A.

The official estimate is that about 55,000 tonnes of debris have been generated and it may take up to three months to clear it and dump it at the designated areas, officials said.

Due to the demolition, a 10-metre boundary wall and some glass windows were damaged at a neighbouring society, officials reported. Supertech Emerald, a residential society nearby, did not suffer any damage.

Anti-smog guns and water sprinklers were used to spray water droplets in the air to settle the dust particles flying around. Smoke guns, water tankers and mechanical sweeping machines were installed to help in the cleaning process. A sanitation team was also deployed at the site.