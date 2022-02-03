Delhi Riots: Blame Deflected, Umar Khalid Incited Violence, Police Tells Court

The Delhi Police on Wednesday, 2 February, opposed the bail application of former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid and six others before a court, arguing that the accused “deflected” the blame towards Chandrashekhar Azad’s Bhim Army and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad submitted before Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Amitabh Rawat, that the accused conspired to incite violence and planned attack on police officials during the 2020 Delhi riots, which had resulted in the death of as many as 53 people, while hundreds were injured.

Umar Khalid and several others have been booked under draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and are accused of being the masterminds behind the large-scale violence that broke out in Northeast Delhi in February 2020.