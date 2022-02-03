Delhi Riots: Blame Deflected, Umar Khalid Incited Violence, Police Tells Court
Police has argued that the accused were stocking up on acid, sticks, and sticks were distributed to create violence.
The Delhi Police on Wednesday, 2 February, opposed the bail application of former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid and six others before a court, arguing that the accused “deflected” the blame towards Chandrashekhar Azad’s Bhim Army and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra.
Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad submitted before Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Amitabh Rawat, that the accused conspired to incite violence and planned attack on police officials during the 2020 Delhi riots, which had resulted in the death of as many as 53 people, while hundreds were injured.
Umar Khalid and several others have been booked under draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and are accused of being the masterminds behind the large-scale violence that broke out in Northeast Delhi in February 2020.
The seven accused persons – Umar Khalid, Meeran Haider, Mohd Saleem Khan, Saleem Malik, Sharjeel Imam, Shadab Ahmed, and Khalid Saifi – are facing charges under the UAPA besides criminal conspiracy, rioting, murder and attempt to murder charges among others.
The prosecution also showed ASJ Rawat the footage captured on CCTV cameras installed at Chand Bagh area in Northeast Delhi on 24 February 2020, and the chats of accused persons in a WhatsApp group 'Delhi Protests Support Group (DPSG).'
Prasad argued, “What is important is one side we have seen you say that after the call of Bhim Army there is escalation... Deflection. Then complaint against Kapil Mishra... First front Bhim Army and second front you are opening is Kapil Mishra," Bar and Bench reported.
The prosecution has further argued that the accused were stocking up on acid, sticks, and red chilli, and sticks were distributed to create violence, news agency PTI reported.
However, Umar Khalid and other accused persons have maintained their innocence in the face of the allegations.
The hearing will continue on Thursday.
(With inputs from PTI and Bar and Bench.)
