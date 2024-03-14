Home Razed, Uttarkashi Tunnel Hero Vakeel Hassan Still Lives in Open With Family

It's the first day of Ramzan on Tuesday, 12 March. Around 5:45 pm, Shabana is busy clearing up space inside her tiny makeshift tent filled with clothes, utensils, books and two damaged beds, as she eagerly waits for her husband Vakeel Hassan to return after offering namaz early evening.

She asks her 12-year-old daughter Aliza, who is busy fighting mosquitoes from their tent, to run to her sister-in-law's house to bring food so that the family of five can break their roza (fast) on time. Over their heads hang tarpaulin sheets provided by neighbours.

A teary-eyed Shabana turns to this reporter and says: