Uttarkashi Rescue Ops: Tunnel Open, Trapped Workers To Be Brought Out Soon

The Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi has been opened by rescue officials on Tuesday, 28 November, and the 41 trapped workers are expected to come out soon.
(This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more details.)
Topics: Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse
