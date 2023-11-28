Join Us On:
Uttarkashi Rescue Ops: Tunnel Open, Trapped Workers To Be Brought Out Soon

The mouth of the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi has been opened by rescue officials on Tuesday.

Uttarkashi Rescue Ops: Tunnel Open, Trapped Workers To Be Brought Out Soon
The Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi has been opened by rescue officials on Tuesday, 28 November, and the 41 trapped workers are expected to come out soon.

(This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more details.)

