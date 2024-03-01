'Saved 41 Lives, Got This in Return': DDA Razes Uttarkashi Rat-Hole Miner's Home

In November 2023, 44-year-old Vakeel Hassan, a rat-hole miner, received a heroic welcome at his home in Northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas, after he led a 12-member team to successfully rescue 41 workers, who were trapped inside Uttarkashi's collapsed Silkyara tunnel for 17 days.

Three months later, Hassan and his family of five have been rendered homeless, after his house was razed to the ground by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday, 28 February, as part of an "anti-encroachment" drive.