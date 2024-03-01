'Saved 41 Lives, Got This in Return': DDA Razes Uttarkashi Rat-Hole Miner's Home

In November 2023, 44-year-old Vakeel Hassan, a rat-hole miner, received a heroic welcome at his home in Northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas, after he led a 12-member team to successfully rescue 41 workers, who were trapped inside Uttarkashi's collapsed Silkyara tunnel for 17 days.
Three months later, Hassan and his family of five have been rendered homeless, after his house was razed to the ground by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday, 28 February, as part of an "anti-encroachment" drive.
"When we saved the lives of 41 labourers, we didn't think of the dangers. We didn't think whether we will live or die... But is this what we get in return? Where will I go now? My family and I have been left on the streets," Hassan told The Quint, as he sat outside the demolished house surrounded by his family’s belongings – utensils, a fridge, a clock and mattresses.
While Hassan's family claimed that their house was demolished "without prior notice," the DDA – responsible for developing housing projects and commercial lands in Delhi – said that the land was previously acquired by the authority for a development project, and that it was encroached upon.
What Happened on 28 February?
Vakeel Hassan and his 41-year-old wife Shabana had been living in the now-demolished house in Sri Ram colony in Khajuri Khas since 2012.
They have three children – Azeem (17), Aliza (15), and Aarish (7). While Azeem works a welding job, Aliza is a class 10 student at a government school, and Aarish goes to a private school.
Hassan, who owns Rockwell Enterprises – the company that employed rat-hole miners – said that DDA officials reached his home at around 9 am on 28 February.
"My wife and I had gone outside in the morning, and only my kids were at home. DDA officials, along with policemen, began to knock the main door intensely. My children got scared and locked the door. My son called me and asked me to return. I rushed back, tried to tell them not to go ahead, but they didn't listen."Vakeel Hassan
Fifteen-year-old Aliza told The Quint that the DDA officials allegedly told her that they were her neighbours and wanted to speak to her.
"My brother was asleep. I usually lock the doors when my parents are out. I don't open unless I know who it is. I kept telling them to come back after my father returns, but they loudly began to bang the door. They then broke upon the door... my brother tried to resist, but he got hurt... We tried to stop them from demolishing the house, but they did it in front of my eyes."Aliza claimed to The Quint
Azeem, Hassan's eldest son who's 17, claimed that he and his sister were allegedly mishandled by the police. "I told them that we will die, but will not let them break down the house... They pulled my collar and slapped me," he claimed.
"The policemen assaulted my children. They told my kids that they were being unruly... we have built this house with our blood, sweat, and tears. We have put everything into this house. Is saving the house wrong and against the law?"41-year-old Shabana
Upon his arrival, Hassan said that he questioned the DDA and police officials on the demolition. "When I questioned them, they said that I was misbehaving and took me and my friend to the (Khajuri Khas) police station (for a couple of hours before releasing us). We were mishandled by the cops there," he claimed.
The Quint reached out to Northeast DCP Joy Tirkey multiple times via calls and messages on the allegations levelled by Hassan and his family members. This story will be updated if and when he responds.
Meanwhile, speaking on the condition of anonymity, a Delhi Police official told The Quint that the local police was sent only to provide assistance to "maintain law and order." Refuting the allegations, the official said, "nothing of that sort happened."
Hassan Claims Demolition Without Prior Notice; DDA Says 'Attempts Well Within Their Knowledge...'
Hassan alleged that only his house has been targeted by the authorities. Insisting that no notice was given to him ahead of the demolition, he said:
"I have been living in this house for the last 12 years. They have targeted me multiple times during these years. There are so many houses in the area which they said is DDA land, but only I was targeted.”
Standing by its action, the DDA, in a statement released on 29 February, said that “in its role as an authority, it cannot allow encroachment on its land or unauthorised constructions in its development areas”.
The DDA also said Hassan was aware of his house’s “status of encroachment” as it had been previously removed in 2016 and was encroached upon again in 2017.
"Demolitions were again scheduled in September 2022 and December 2022. These attempts of demolitions were once again thwarted by the ladies of the family who attempted to inflict physical harm upon themselves and threatened with self-immolation after barricading themselves within the premises. All these attempts by the DDA for demolishing the subject property was well within the knowledge of Shri Vakeel and his family, and thus, they were very well aware about their status as an encroacher."DDA statement
Asserting that it was a “routine encroachment removal drive”, the DDA said Wednesday’s action did not “target any particular individual”.
The DDA also said that the officials informed Hassan's family to vacate the encroached area on the day of the demolition.
'Lost All Our Belongings... Daughter Had to Miss Her Exam'
After the demolition, Hassan and his family spent the night on the street with his wife and three children near their demolished house.
"They didn't even give us time to take our belongings... Thank God my sister-in-law ran inside and brought out the Quran... We don't even have clothes to wear. Plus, we don't know what we were able to save and what got destroyed," Shabana said.
Aliza, a Class 10 student, said most of her belongings, including her schoolbooks, were destroyed during the demolition.
"All of my documents are all over the place. My phone, which has most of my study material, is also broken. I had my science exam today (29 February), but I had to miss it because of this. I couldn't even save my books. Just imagine, I am in between my board exams, but I have no material to prepare from."A teary-eyed Aliza told The Quint
"I have an exam in the new few days, but I am mentally disturbed – and I cannot study. I had never seen my father cry, but I saw him cry yesterday. My mother too has been in a bad state. Seeing them like this breaks my heart..." Aliza added.
Shabana, meanwhile, worried that Aliza missing her exam would result in her failing class 10. "I am worried about my child's future. She is a bright girl, who takes free tuitions for 40 students in my area. I am afraid her missing her exams will have an impact in her studies... will the school allow her to retake her exams because her house was demolished?"
Shabana's father, who did not wish to be named, told The Quint that over the last 36 hours, the family has refused to eat. "They haven't eaten proper food since morning. When I ask them, they say that they don't feel like eating. I am worried for them..." he said.
'BJP MP Assured Us That Nothing Will Happen to Our House': Hassan Claims
"We have saved 41 lives and families...the entire country lauded our efforts. But I don't understand why this is happening to me now. We did such good work but in return, my own house has been razed."Wakeel Hassan to The Quint
Hassan said that after the tunnel rescue operation, he had requested Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari to ensure that the house would not be demolished.
"Tiwari ji assured me that nothing would happen to this house. He even said that he would come and have dinner with us... but now he is not even picking our calls," Hassan alleged.
When asked about the demolition, Tiwari told news agency PTI:
“Yes, I did promise him on the day we felicitated him. But when I looked into the matter, I realised there were several problems...There were some legal issues concerning the house..."
The BJP MP also said that Hassan's family will be given a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) soon. On Tiwari’s promise, Hassan said he had not been spoken to or given anything in writing.
Meanwhile, in its statement on Thursday afternoon, the DDA said that when Hassan’s role in the tunnel rescue operation came to light, officials made alternate arrangements of shelter for his family. However, he “refused” the relief measure offered to him, and “demanded a permanent house either at the same location or at any location in the same vicinity”, the statement said.
Later, in a statement released late on Thursday night, the DDA said it has offered Hassan a flat built for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in Narela on the instructions of Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, along with an offer of employment. However, Hassan had refused both.
Hassan and his family said that they would remain in the area until they "get justice."
"Why should we leave? We need justice. This is our home. I have one request to government – I want my house just the way it was. We wouldn't have grieved so much even in death, as much as we are grieving right now with the demolition of our home."Shabana to The Quint
