Delhi HC Serves Contempt Notice to Oxygen Manufacturer

Appearing for Delhi government, Mehra also iterated that the reason for the company’s non-compliance is possibly the law and order situation that may be created, in case the M/s INOX were to transport the oxygen from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

Following which the bench asked the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh to be present during the next hearing date, which is 22 April.

These observations were made in the case of Rakesh Malhotra vs Union of India, which is a PIL considering aspects related to availability of COVID-19 beds, oxygen supply, RT-PCR tests among other facilities in the national capital, LiveLaw reported.

The High Court on an earlier occasion said that sufficient oxygen was not being supplied to COVID-19 patients in the national capital and asked the Centre why there was a delay in restricting its use in industries.

“Industries can wait. Patients cannot. Human lives are at stake,” the bench had instructed the Centre.

This came in the backdrop of Delhi’s Max Hospital and Sir Ganga Ram hospital saying on Tuesday, 20 April, that their supplies have been disrupted and they only have a few hours worth of medical oxygen left.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjriwal had also tweeted that the hospitals in the capital city were facing an acute shortage of oxygen and urged the Centre to take action.