Industries Can Wait for Oxygen, COVID Patients Cannot: Delhi HC  

The bench said that it has come to their notice that doctors from Ganga Ram Hospital were forced to reduce oxygen being given to admitted patients due to its scarcity.

The Centre told the Delhi High Court that in order to meet the demand of oxygen, 8 Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) Oxygen Generation plants are being installed in Delhi by the support of PM CARES Funds.

They added, “In order to ensure continuous supply of oxygen for medical purposes, the use of oxygen for industrial purposes has been banned except for certain critical industries with effect from 22 April."