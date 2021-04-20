Oxygen Crisis: Hospitals in Delhi, Maharashtra Issue SOS

Amid an acute medical oxygen crisis, a hospital in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra issued an SOS on Tuesday, 20 April, saying that it would run out of oxygen reserves within hours.

A doctor from the Maccare Super Speciality Hospital in the district, said in a video appeal, “Normally we would shift some patients to other hospitals... where there is oxygen... but in this situation all hospitals are struggling... none in the city have spare oxygen,” NDTV reported.

In Pune, Dr Abhijeet Darak informed news agency ANI, “We have 14 ICU beds and 23 oxygen beds. The district collector has assured supply of 20 oxygen cylinders but hospital administration is not aware when it will reach them. If those cylinders reach, they can last for another three to four hours,” adding that a patient had already died due to the deficit in supply of medical oxygen.