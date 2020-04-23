English Vinglish Is Fine, But How About Saving Our Desi Languages?

“Perhaps the greatest misconception about cultural diversity is that the Internet has had a ruinous effect, swallowing up smaller cultures in a torrent of English, Spanish, and other mass media languages,” says Daniel Bogre Udell, resident TED Speaker and co-founder, Wikitongues, contradicting that assumption.

Wikitongues is an American non-profit organisation registered in New York that documents the languages of the world. “The Internet has equipped people with the possibility of sustaining their mother tongues. The ability to create and share media makes it possible to promote your language without external support,” Daniel adds.