Delhi Triple Suicide: Mother, 2 Daughters Had No Emotional Support, Were in Debt

(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)

Nestled in one corner of south Delhi's Vasant Vihar is house number 207 – an address whose occupants mostly kept to themselves.

Manju Srivastava, 54, and her two daughters Ankita, 30, and Anshika, 26, barely interacted with neighbours, and stepped out only to visit the kirana (grocery) store or to dry clothes.