Delhi Woman, 2 Daughters Kill Selves After Turning Flat Into 'Gas Chamber'

Police found three bodies in a posh flat in the Vasant Vihar area of the capital city along with a suicide note.

The Quint
Published
Crime
2 min read
i

A woman aged around 50 and her two daughters killed themselves after by converting their house into a 'gas chamber' in south Delhi. The police found three bodies in a posh flat in the Vasant Vihar area of the capital city along with a suicide note.

The note revealed that the woman and her daughters had died due to gas poisoning and they had planned everything well in advance. According to a NDTV report, the suicide note read, "Too much deadly gas. Carbon monoxide inside. It's flammable. Please ventilate the room by opening the window and opening the fan. Do not light match, candle or anything!! Be careful while removing the curtain because room is full of hazardous gas. Do not inhale."

The woman identified as Manju and her two daughters Anshika and Anku, sealed their entire house with polythene, turned on the gas cylinder knob and also left an angithi (traditional coal brazier) burning for the poisonous gas to get collected. The cop who opened the door and entered the flat found three dead bodies in one bedroom with three coal burners next to them.

Presuming that they died due to suffocation, Delhi police have also learned that Manju was allegedly depressed over the death of her husband due to COVID-19 last year. The domestic worker and neighbours also informed the police that the woman was unwell and was bedridden due to health complications.

The police said inquest proceedings have been initiated. Clarifying that there were no allegations by anyone, the police also said that the investigation into the matter is on.

(With inputs from NDTV.)

