Delhi Court Denies Bail to Alleged Creator of Sulli Deals Aumkareshwar Thakur

Thakur, who has done his BCA from IPS Academy, was arrested by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Special Cell, Delhi Police.

DCP (IFSO) KPS Malhotra told The Quint that Niraj Bishnoi, the alleged main conspirator of Bulli Bai app who was arrested from Assam's Jorhat on Wednesday, 5 January 2022, "led them to Thakur."

He also told The Quint, "Thakur had joined a group on Twitter by the name of TradMahaSabha in January 2020 using the Twitter handle @gangescion. During various group discussions, the members had discussed about trolling and defaming Muslim women."