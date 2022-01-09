Delhi Police Arrests Alleged Creator of ‘Sulli Deals’ App in Indore
This is the first arrest made in the case.
Delhi Police arrested a Madhya Pradesh man alleged to be the creator of the 'Sulli Deals' application on Sunday, 9 January. The app was uploaded last year, where photos of Muslim women were displayed without their consent along with deragatory comments.
This is the first arrest made in the case, after over six months the matter came to surface.
The accused, Aumkareshwar Thakur, was apprehended by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) of Delhi Police in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.
Meanwhile, Indore Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra told The Quint that the Delhi Police informed about them about Aumkareshwar Thakur’s arrest after reaching Delhi. Mishra also claimed that they have not been given any official information and that Indore Police is in touch with the Delhi Police to get more details.
Months after 'Sulli Deals', in yet another incident targeting Muslim women, photos of hundreds of them were uploaded on an app using GitHub – by the name of 'Bulli Bai' – on 1 January this year (2022). Four arrests have been made in this case so far.
Previously, Niraj Bishnoi, the 21-year-old alleged "main conspirator" of the Bulli Bai app had, according to the police, claimed that he had been in touch with the creator of Sulli Deals.
WHAT WAS SULLI DEALS?
In a disturbing display of selective misogyny targeting Muslim women, photos of hundreds of them were uploaded by an unidentified group on an app using GitHub – by the name of 'Sulli Deals' – on Sunday, 4 July 2021. Sulla or Sulli is a derogatory term used to refer to Muslims.
The app came to light when people started sharing their 'deal of the day' on Twitter, but it has since been removed by GitHub.
"Once opened, the app would ask the user to click on 'Find your sulli deal of the day'. It would then randomly display a photo of a Muslim woman as your 'sulli deal of the day' – the photo most likely sourced from their social media account. I was shocked to see my face being right there, displayed as the deal of the day," Hana Mohsin Khan, a pilot by profession, had told The Quint.
