The Delhi government will announce on Monday, 18 May, guidelines for what citizens can and cannot do in the national capital, officials said on Sunday after the Centre significantly eased some of the curbs in force since 25 March, when the country was put under lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.The rules for the next phase of the lockdown announced by the Centre are the minimum restrictions states and Union Territories must follow, although they are allowed to come out with stricter measures if they require.The announcement will come a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday, extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown till 31 May, and issued new guidelines.(Catch all the live updates on coronavirus here).“The Centre’s guidelines are largely in line with the proposal sent by the Delhi government, based on the suggestions of lakhs of Delhiites. We have used the lockdown period to prepare our healthcare system if corona cases increase, but it is now time to relax the restrictions to some extent,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Sunday.According to officials, there will be a significant increase in permitted activities in line with the Centre’s guidelines. Some of these could include the return of buses, cabs, auto-rickshaws and lead to the reopening of markets, sports complexes, industries and offices.These were also part of relaxations that Delhi suggested to the Centre in a letter written by the CM to the prime minister on Thursday.According to the Centre, all regular domestic and international air travel of passengers remain prohibited, metro rail services remain closed, and so do schools, colleges, coaching institutes.For the states, the big change was that they would be allowed to demarcate the red, green and orange zones, which define the concentration of the cases and how much economic activity could take place in the area.Buses and other public transport will be allowed to run – both intra- and inter-state, but subject to the approval of the states, the Centre said. Markets and all shops can reopen, but the final decision belongs to the states.Sports Complexes and Stadiums Allowed to Open In Lockdown 4.0