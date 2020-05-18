India is entering into the fourth phase of lockdown from Monday, 18 May. It will last until the end of this month, said the guidelines issued by the Home Ministry on Sunday. The guidelines, however, are slightly different from the previous lockdowns with relaxations allowed for the resumption of economic activities.The country has been in lockdown for over 54 days, to curb the rising number of coronavirus cases.What is different about Lockdown 4.0? What are the relaxations allowed? Here’s all you need to know.How do I know if my district is still in the Red Zone?Unlike the previous lockdowns, the delineation of Red, Green, and Orange Zones will be decided by the respective state and Union territory governments, after taking into consideration the parameters shared by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. Watch out for announcements from respective state governments regarding the same.Within the Red and Orange Zones, Containment Zones and Buffer Zones will be demarcated by the district authorities, after taking into consideration the guidelines of the ministry.What are the new activities that have been permitted during lockdown 4.0?Inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses, with mutual consent of the state(s) and UT(s) involved.Intra-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses, as decided by the states and UTs.All shops will be allowed to open from 18 May, with staggered timings. However, shops in containment zones and malls will continue to remain closed.Sports complexes and stadia are also permitted to reopen but are declared out of bounds for spectators.Are all shops allowed to open? Does this mean barber shops and salons are open too?Barber shops, salons, tailor shops are all allowed to open. Even shops in markets, even previously classified as non-essentials like stationery shops, book shops, readymade clothing shops, have all been allowed to open, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs’ guidelines.However, it is for the state governments to decide whether they will allow the re-opening of such shops.FAQ: Can My RWA Stop Entry of Domestic Helps During Lockdown?Can I order non-essentials on e-commerce platforms?Yes, e-commerce platforms are allowed to sell non-essentials from 18 May.Items like television, ready-made clothes, mobile devices, laptops, furniture, toys, bags, and luggage, other home appliances can now be purchased online.With inter-state travel being allowed, can I travel from Delhi to Madhya Pradesh to visit my parents?While the Centre has allowed inter-state travel, it has also said that it is based on mutual consent of the state(s) and UT(s) involved. The states are yet to announce whether they can allow inter-district or inter-state travel.Buying Grocery or Work From Office: What Precautions Must I Take?What about taxis and autos? Will they be allowed in Red Zone districts?The notification from the Home Ministry does not specifically ban the resumption of cab aggregating service or autos. However, state governments are also expected to resume the services of cab aggregators like Ola and Uber, and autos – with some restrictions in Red Zones. Watch this space for more.I live in a containment zone. Am I allowed any lockdown relaxation?In the Containment Zones, only essential activities shall be allowed. There shall be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining the supply of essential goods and services.What are the activities that continue to be prohibited across the country?All domestic and international air travel of passengers, except for domestic medical services, domestic air ambulance and for security purposes or purposes as permitted by MHA.Metro rail services.Schools, colleges, educational, training, coaching institutions etc. will remain closed. Online or distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.Hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality services, except those meant for housing health, police, government officials, healthcare workers, stranded persons including tourists and for quarantine facilities; and running of canteens at bus depots, railway stations, and airports. Restaurants shall be permitted to operate kitchens for home delivery of food items.All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls, and similar places. Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open; however, spectators will not be allowed.All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions, other gatherings, and large congregations.All religious places, places of worship shall be closed for the public. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited.FAQs: Worried About Your Baby’s Immunisation? 5 Questions AnsweredCan I get out of my house after 7 pm? Or does the night curfew still stand?The movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 7:00 pm to 7:00 am, except for essential activities. The movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 7:00 pm to 7:00 am, except for essential activities. Local authorities shall issue orders, in the entire area of their jurisdiction, under appropriate provisions of law, such as prohibitory orders [Curfew] under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and ensure strict compliance.