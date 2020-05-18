The Delhi government will prepare a detailed plan on the extension of lockdown till the end of the month and announce it on Monday, 18 May, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said.The announcement will come a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday, extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown till 31 May, and issued new guidelines.Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 90,927 on Sunday, according to the Health Ministry. There are now 53,946 active cases across the country, while 2,872 people have died. As many as 35,109 patients have been cured or discharged.Migrant workers break police barricades at Uttar Pradesh-Madhya Pradesh border in Chakghat area of Rewa to enter into Uttar PradeshFM Sitharaman gave a break-up of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package in the last tranche on SundayThe United States added 820 new coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University trackerThe Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday launched an online portal to facilitate the movement of migrant labourers across the countryIn Delhi, heavy vehicular movement at Delhi-Gurugram (Haryana) border amid corona lockdown. Passes and IDs of people are being checked by the Police. The nationwide lockdown has been extended till 31 May.In Goa, three more passengers — a total of 7 people — who travelled in Mumbai-Goa train on Sunday, test positive for COVID-19 during TrueNat testing. The total number of active cases in Goa reaches 29, reports.The United States records 820 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, reports AFP news agency quoting the Johns Hopkins University tracker. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.