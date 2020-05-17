The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has asked ministries, departments of Government of India, state governments, and state authorities to continue the lockdown measures up to 31 May, reported ANI.The notice issued by NDMA stated that new guidelines regarding opening up of economic activities will be announced soon.Earlier, the state governments of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu extended the lockdown till 31 May to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. The government of Karnataka extended the lockdown for 2 days till 19 May. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.