Sidhu Moose Wala's Family Urges Amit Shah To Launch Central Probe Into Murder

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that Moose Wala's family had written a letter to the home minister.

The Quint
Published
Politics
1 min read
i

The family of late Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to order a central agency probe into his murder, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Thursday, 2 June, as per a report.

This comes after Shekhawat met with the father of Moose Wala on Thursday, as per Hindustan Times.

Moose Wala was murdered on Sunday, 29 May, by unidentified men. The autopsy suggested that the body had 25 bullet injuries, which wounded his left lung and liver fatally.

The singer was cremated on 31 May amid chants of 'Satnam Waheguru' in Punjab's Moosa village, with thousands of his fans and supporters flocking to the venue.
Murder-Accused Bishnoi Withdraws Plea for Protection

Hours after his murder, the Punjab Police said that Canada-based gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang was responsible for the attack.

The confirmation by the police came soon after Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar, claimed responsibility for the killing. Brar, a close associate of gangster Bishnoi, said that his module in Punjab carried out the attack on Moose Wala.

Meanwhile, Bishnoi withdrew his petition seeking protection from the Delhi High Court on 1 June. He had earlier moved the Delhi High Court, fearing a "fake encounter" by the Punjab Police.

The gangster is currently lodged at Delhi's Tihar Jail no. 8. After his apprehensions about a fake encounter, Bishnoi's security was tightened.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times.)

