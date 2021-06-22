‘Decision on CM Post To Be Taken After 2022 Polls’: UP Minister

Uttar Pradesh Labour Minister Swami Prasad Maurya on Sunday, 20 June, said that the chief ministerial candidate for the state will be chosen after the 2022 Assembly elections in UP.

The UP Cabinet minister had switched parties, leaving the BSP for the BJP, a few years ago, and has been serving as the minister for labour, employment and coordination in CM Adityanath's government since 2017.

"When 2022 comes, we will win the election. After that whoever is sent by the central leadership will be welcome," Maurya was quoted as saying, as per an NDTV report.