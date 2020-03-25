No Need to Panic, Adequate Stocks of Essential Commodities: Uddhav

Earlier, on Tuesday, Thackeray said he spoke to Prime Minister Modi after the announcement of the national lockdown, and shared his assessment that the coronavirus situation is serious, PTI reported.

He said that like others, his heart also skipped a beat when the PM announced that no one should step out of their homes during the lockdown. However, after speaking to Modi post the address, he said he realised that essential services will remain accessible to people during the lockdown period, as is the case in Maharashtra.

PM Modi, in his address to the nation on Tuesday, said that the entire country will be on lockdown for 21 days and appealed to every citizen to not step out of their houses during that time. Consequently, the Home Ministry issued guidelines regarding the lockdown.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)