No Need to Panic, Adequate Stocks of Essential Commodities: Uddhav
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, 25 March, said there was no need to panic over the 21-day lockdown because the state has adequate stocks of essential commodities, ANI reported.
“I am at home listening to Mrs CM, you listen to your Home Minister,” he quipped.
Calling the present lockdown a war-like situation, he said, “When we are not aware of the enemy, then the enemy will attack us. So we have to be aware since we cannot see this enemy.”
Earlier, on Tuesday, Thackeray said he spoke to Prime Minister Modi after the announcement of the national lockdown, and shared his assessment that the coronavirus situation is serious, PTI reported.
He said that like others, his heart also skipped a beat when the PM announced that no one should step out of their homes during the lockdown. However, after speaking to Modi post the address, he said he realised that essential services will remain accessible to people during the lockdown period, as is the case in Maharashtra.
PM Modi, in his address to the nation on Tuesday, said that the entire country will be on lockdown for 21 days and appealed to every citizen to not step out of their houses during that time. Consequently, the Home Ministry issued guidelines regarding the lockdown.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)