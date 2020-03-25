COVID-19: Tamil Nadu Records First Death; 519 Cases so Far

Tamil Nadu reported its first death due to the novel coronavirus early on Wednesday, 25 March, taking the total death toll in the country to 11.

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday announced a nationwide lockdown starting midnight on 25 March for 21 days to curb the spread of COVID-19.

However, fair price shops and those dealing with food, groceries, fruits, vegetables, dairy, meat, fish, animal fodder will remain open, a Home Ministry order said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday announced that the total number of positive cases in India has risen to 536. However, the Health Ministry has reported only 519 cases.