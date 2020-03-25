COVID-19: Tamil Nadu Records First Death; 519 Cases so Far

Tamil Nadu reported its first death due to the novel coronavirus early on Wednesday, 25 March, taking the total death toll in the country to 11.
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday announced a nationwide lockdown starting midnight on 25 March for 21 days to curb the spread of COVID-19.
However, fair price shops and those dealing with food, groceries, fruits, vegetables, dairy, meat, fish, animal fodder will remain open, a Home Ministry order said.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday announced that the total number of positive cases in India has risen to 536. However, the Health Ministry has reported only 519 cases.
- Modi, in his address, said the decision will have an economic cost but saving people’s lives is of the paramount interest to his government
- Modi said the Centre has made a provision of Rs 15,000 crore to strengthen the country’s health infrastructure to tackle coronavirus
- Kerala and Maharashtra have reported 107 and 105 positive cases respectively, the highest in the country
- The total number of coronavirus cases across the globe stands at at least 3,72,000, with over 16,000 deaths, according to WHO
Two COVID-19 Patients Test Negative, to Be Discharged Today
Two people, who were found positive two weeks back in Maharashtra's Pune, have now tested negative twice for COVID-19, ANI reported on Wednesday. Both will be discharged from the hospital. They were the first two cases in Maharashtra.
MHA Directs States/UTs to Set Up Control Rooms With Helplines for Service Providers
Ministry of Home Affairs has directed all states and Union Territories to set up 24x7 control rooms/offices with helplines at state/district level to address any grievances or undue problems faced by providers of goods/services amid the 21 days Lockdown.
Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 Worldwide Exceed 372,000; Over 16,000 Deaths: WHO
The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide has exceeded 372,000, with over 16,000 deaths, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said in its daily COVID-19 situation report, according to ANI.
The total number of cases has reached 372,757, most have been registered in Europe which has more than 195,000 cases. The global death toll has reached 16,231, of which more than 10,000 deaths were in the European region.
54-Year-Old COVID-19 Patient Dies in Tamil Nadu
A 54-year-old man infected with coronavirus died at a hospital in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai in the early hours of Wednesday, 25 March, the first death recorded in Tamil Nadu due to the pandemic, state Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said.
He also said the man had a medical history of prolonged illness with "uncontrolled diabetes".
