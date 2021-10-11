Coal Crisis: Amit Shah Meets Coal & Power Officials As Blackout Concerns Mount
Delhi CM has stated that several chief ministers have written about the ongoing crisis to the central government.
Amid the ongoing coal shortage, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, 11 October met cabinet officials in charge of the coal and power ministries.
National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) officials as well as Union Power Minister RK Singh, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi along with officials of Power and Coal Ministry attended the afternoon meeting.
Meanwhile, Delhi CM stated that several chief ministers have written about the ongoing crisis to the central government.
The national capital's Power Minister Satyendra Jain warned that only 2-3 days of coal stock was left in most power plants and urged the Centre to offer relief.
Meanwhile, reports of power cuts in the northern states of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh have also surfaced. Rajasthan, too, on Friday, had announced that it would impose scheduled power cuts for one hour every day to deal with the coal crisis.
Bihar, Kerala Raise Concerns
On Monday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar echoed these concerns and said, "It's true there is a problem. As per our requirement, either we get it from NTPC or from provate companies. But the supply is affected now. There're some reasons due to which such situation has arisen. It's not only in Bihar, it's everywhere," news agency ANI reported.
Kerala Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty also stated that the state government will deliberate on the issue of mandated power cuts after 19 October.
"At present, the state is facing a shortage of 100 MW and trying to meet demand-supply gap through automated management system and by purchasing electricity at higher prices," he said.
In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Coal stated that the present fuel stock at coal-powered plants is about 7.2 million tons, sufficient for four days.
"Any fear of disruption in power supply is entirely misplaced," the ministry maintained.
The ministry's statement had come a day after the Delhi government warned that the capital has only a day's coal stock left to supply power while also hinting at the possibility of a blackout.
(With inputs from ANI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.