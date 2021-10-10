'Unnecessary Panic': Power Minister RK Singh Denies Reports of Coal Shortage

Amid the possibility of a power blackout in the national capital, he said, "Delhi is being supplied the required amount of electricity, and it will continue."

On Saturday, 9 October, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he also shared on Twitter, in which he said that "Delhi could face a power crisis" if the present situation continues 'unabated'.

In his letter, Kejriwal maintained that immediate measures were needed to ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply to the many "strategic and important installations" in Delhi. He also stressed the need for continuous power supply to essential services like cold chains for vaccination centres and hospitals.

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain, too, had said on Saturday that the national capital could experience a complete blackout after two days if the power plants supplying electricity to the national capital did not receive an immediate coal supply. Jain also said that the government was willing to buy expensive electricity at present to resolve the power crisis in Delhi.