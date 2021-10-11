'Situation Critical': Delhi CM Kejriwal as Power Min Says 2-3 Days of Coal Left

Officials of Delhi's Power Ministry, BSES, and Tata Power met with Union Power Minister RK Singh on Sunday, 10 October, to discuss the ongoing coal shortage in the country. Singh, however, denied any shortage of coal and added that there was reserve stock for the country's power generation, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, reports of power cuts in the northern states of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh had surfaced this week. Rajasthan, too, on Friday, 8 October, had announced that it would impose scheduled power cuts for one hour every day to deal with the coal crisis.