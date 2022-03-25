Chintels Collapse: Primary IIT Report Indicates Corrosion, Rust in Debris Pieces
A team from IIT-Delhi, comprising three members, had visited the society on 6 March for inspection.
Steel reinforcements have been found in debris from the Chintels Paradiso building that had collapsed last month, a preliminary inspection report by a team from IIT-Delhi said, indicating corrosion.
"The steel reinforcements, that could be observed in the debris and in the remnants of collapsed portion, was seen to be significantly corroded. Rust marks were also seen on pieces of concrete that could be seen in debris. There were cracks in the beams and vital cracks in the external columns,” the report stated.
A team from IIT-Delhi, comprising three members, had visited the society on 6 March for inspection.
The building had partially collapsed on 10 February in Gurugram's Sector 109 Chintel Paradiso, killing two people. Around 64 families were living in Tower D of the housing society.
The report also noted that cracks were observed in the tiles of the floor in numerous flats, while the residents informed that repairs were carried out frequently in the sixth-floor flat, where the collapse happened.
The corrosion had resulted in reducing the diameter of steel bars, the report added, recommending that a detailed structural audit should be conducted of the condominium and material testing must be carried out for any deficiency.
Actions Taken Since
One day after a residential tower had collapsed and killed two women, the realty firm Chintels India had announced that it would initiate a structural audit of the entire Chintels Paradiso project.
RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement) of Gurgaon noted, “The committee will take up matters related to Chintels Paradiso society and progress of aspects related to the probe in a meeting on Friday.”
On Tuesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had suggested a CBI probe into the collapse.
“In view of the announcement by the CM, the government will issue a formal notification and the probe would be handed over to the CBI in the coming days.”Rajeev Kumar, ACP, Udyog Vihar, who is also a part of the SIT conducting the probe
He added that the structural audit report by the IIT team was still awaited.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.