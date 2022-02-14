Gurugram High-Rise Collapse: Second FIR Registered Against Builder, 5 Others
The FIR was filed on the basis of the district town planner's (DTP) complaint.
Gurgaon Police on Sunday, 13 February, registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the builder, Chintels India Private Ltd, contractor and five of their associates three days after the roof of a Gurugram high-rise building collapsed, killing two people.
The FIR, filed at the Bajghera police station, was registered under sections 417 (cheating), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 10 of The Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975, The Indian Express reported.
As per the report, Gurgaon Police Commissioner KK Rao stated that the FIR was filed on the basis of the district town planner's (DTP) complaint.
On Friday, the police had filed an FIR against MD of Chintels, Ashok Solomon, under section 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.
The complaint, submitted by a deceased person's spouse, stated that the fatality was caused by negligent and substandard construction work.
What the DTP's Complaint Said
DTP RS Nath, in his complaint, held that an FIR should be filed against the developer, structural engineer, proof consultant, architect, and contractor.
It alleged that the accident indicates that the certificate of the structural engineer and proof consultant, as well as the contractor's work “is not credit worthy and rather fraudulent,” The Indian Express reported.
"As per provisions of the Haryana Scheduled Roads and Controlled Areas, Restriction of Unregulated Development Act no. 41 of 1963 and the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Area Act No. 8 of 1975 and rules framed there under, the licensee, the structure engineer and the contractors are solely responsible for the unfortunate incident," the FIR stated.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.