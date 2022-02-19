Gurugram Collapse: Safety Audit of Flats Begins, Owners Eligible for Refunds
Nearly 64 families were living in Tower D of Chintels Paradiso housing society.
Days after a building partially collapsed in Gurugram's Chintel Paradiso, killing two people, the district administration on Friday, 19 February, said that the flat owners would be eligible for a refund.
Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav visited the society, and after interacting with the affected families of tower D, gave them three options.
According to the district administration, the affected families can continue living in the alternative arrangement and return to their flats after their homes are deemed "safe" by a team of experts from IIT Delhi.
Their maintenance charges will also be waived for that period.
According to the second option, any affected family can shift elsewhere to a flat of their choice. The rent for the size of the flat in which the family is now residing will be paid by the builder or developer.
The third option is that the families who do not want to stay here and want a refund, the cost of the flat paid by them to the developer will be the total amount along with interest, which is reasonable as per law, will be refunded by the developer.
Apart from this, that amount will also be given to the allottees after getting a third-party assessment of the interior work done in the flat. The police has already filed two FIRs against the Chintel builders.
(With inputs from PTI and IANS.)
