‘Strongly Concerned’: China on India Banning 59 Chinese Apps
“The Indian govt has a responsibility to uphold legal rights of international investors,” China’s FM spokesman said.
A day after the Indian government announced a ban on 59 Chinese-owned apps, China on Tuesday, 30 June, said it is strongly concerned and is verifying the situation.
"China is strongly concerned, verifying the situation. We want to stress that the Chinese government always asks Chinese businesses to abide by international and local laws-regulations. The Indian government has a responsibility to uphold the legal rights of international investors, including Chinese ones," the country's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian was quoted by ANI as saying.
According to a press statement issued by the India's Ministry of Electronics & IT late on Monday, the banned apps, including the hugely popular TikTok, “engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.”
Invoking Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2008, the statement cited threats to privacy of users and data security as the prime reasons to block public access to these apps.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.