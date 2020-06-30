‘Strongly Concerned’: China on India Banning 59 Chinese Apps 

A day after the Indian government announced a ban on 59 Chinese-owned apps, China on Tuesday, 30 June, said it is strongly concerned and is verifying the situation.

"China is strongly concerned, verifying the situation. We want to stress that the Chinese government always asks Chinese businesses to abide by international and local laws-regulations. The Indian government has a responsibility to uphold the legal rights of international investors, including Chinese ones," the country's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian was quoted by ANI as saying.