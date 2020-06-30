‘Not Shared Any Info with Chinese Govt’: TikTok Responds to Ban
TikTok has been invited to meet concerned govt stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarification.
Short video-making application TikTok has responded to the ban that has been imposed on the app in India. TikTok is among the 59 applications that have been banned by the Indian government.
As of 9:30 am on Tuesday, 30 June, the TikTok app has been taken down from the Google PlayStore. However, it is still available on the Apple App Store.
TikTok has also been invited to meet concerned government stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarification. The official date for the meeting, however, has not been announced yet.
The company also says that it continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under the law and “has not shared any information of TikTok users in India with any foreign government, including the Chinese government.”
The Chinese app’s developer, ByteDance, in response to that ban, told Reuters that it is committing a dedicated team of 2,000 people in India to tackle the user security issues and is ready to show “commitment towards India overall.”
TikTok has a huge subscriber base in India, which is why it is a key market for the company.
Along with TikTok, short video-making apps like Bigo Live, Helo, Likee, Vigo Video and U Video are others that have been banned in India.
Also, ByteDance has already announced that it will discontinue the services of two of its other short video apps in India by October this year.
Seeing this as an opportunity to push for the #VocalForLocal campaign and promote Indian video-making apps, many Indian video app developers have welcomed this move.
“This is a very good step taken by the Govt of India and the IT Ministry of India, For a very long time TikTok has been spying on users and sending back the data to China. We are happy that this step has been finally taken. I thank and congratulate Narendra Modi sir. And we assure we would like to welcome all the users of TikTok to come and try our Chingari, which is a 100% India grown app, and made for the passionate Indians.”Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Chinagri App
We welcome governments move to ban Chinese companies in larger interest of the country. However, we strongly feel that the objective will only be fully achieved when government also consider the control, Chinese investors have in Indian companies, which from the perspective of data privacy/security will remain a leaky bucket for Indian customers data, draining to China.Sandeep Singh, Co-founder & President, Khabri
