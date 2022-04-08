Chandigarh Civic Body Seeks To Retain UT Status Amid Punjab-Haryana Row

Amid the tug of war between Punjab and Haryana to stake claim over Chandigarh, a longstanding dispute, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Thursday, 7 April, passed a resolution saying the city remains a Union Territory and that a Legislative Assembly be constituted.

Only BJP councillors were present when the resolution was passed in the specially convened House. Congress, AAP, and Akali Dal councillors staged a walkout during the meeting.

The resolution asked the central government to tell both Punjab and Haryana to have their own capital cities.

Currently, Chandigarh is the joint capital of both the states.