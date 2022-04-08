Chandigarh Civic Body Seeks To Retain UT Status Amid Punjab-Haryana Row
The resolution asked the central government to tell both Punjab and Haryana to have their own capital cities.
Amid the tug of war between Punjab and Haryana to stake claim over Chandigarh, a longstanding dispute, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Thursday, 7 April, passed a resolution saying the city remains a Union Territory and that a Legislative Assembly be constituted.
Only BJP councillors were present when the resolution was passed in the specially convened House. Congress, AAP, and Akali Dal councillors staged a walkout during the meeting.
Currently, Chandigarh is the joint capital of both the states.
Days after the Punjab Assembly adopted a resolution to transfer Chandigarh to the state, Haryana on Tuesday passed a similar resolution unanimously by urging the Centre not to take any step that would disturb the existing balance till all issues emanating from the reorganisation of Punjab are settled, besides reiterating its claim over Chandigarh.
The Haryana Assembly has also urged the central government to take measures for the construction of the Sutlej Yamuna Link Canal (SYL) in compliance with the Supreme Court's directions.
