Haryana Assembly Passes Resolution Opposing Punjab’s Claim on Chandigarh

Days after Punjab Assembly passed a resolution seeking the transfer of Chandigarh to the state, the Haryana Assembly on Tuesday, 5 April, countered the claim by unanimously passing a resolution to retain its right over the Union Territory.

The resolution was passed during a one-day special session of the Haryana Assembly.

Punjab and Haryana share the Union Territory of Chandigarh as their common capital.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that Haryana continues to retain its right to the capital territory.