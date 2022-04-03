'Will Not Let Chandigarh Go, AAP Can't Dare To Look at Haryana': CM Khattar

Days after the Punjab Assembly passed a resolution seeking Chandigarh as part of the state, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday, 3 April, said that the contended city will remains Haryana's capital.

"We will not let Chandigarh go anywhere... Chandigarh was, is, and will remain Haryana's capital... As long as people of Haryana are with us, nothing can happen," Khattar stated.

"AAP has double standards. Despite being in rule for a few days (in Punjab), they have raised the controversial issue of Chandigarh. I feel they are doing so on someone else's commands... They can't dare to even look at Haryana," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.