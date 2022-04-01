Punjab Assembly Passes Resolution to Transfer Chandigarh to Punjab

This comes after Home Minister Amit Shah announced on 27 March that government employees in Chandigarh will get the same benefits as those of the central civil services, drawing condemnation from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

"I want to give some good news to the employees of the Chandigarh administration. From today, service conditions of employees of the Chandigarh administration will be aligned with the central civil services," Shah had said at an event in Chandigarh.