Punjab Assembly Passes Resolution to Transfer Chandigarh to Punjab
Mann moved a resolution in the Assembly against the Centre's decision to extend central service rules to Chandigarh.
The Punjab Legislative Assembly passed a resolution to transfer the Union Territory (UT) of Chandigarh to the state of Punjab, after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday, 1 April, moved a resolution in this regard in the Assembly.
The resolution was against the Centre's decision to extend central service rules to the Union Territory (UT) of Chandigarh.
Moving the resolution during the Assembly session, CM Mann said that on basis of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, Punjab was reorganised into the state of Haryana and the UT of Chandigarh, and that some parts of the state were handed over to Himachal Pradesh, IANS reported.
The resolution also asked the Centre to uphold the principles of federalism enshrined in the Indian Constitution, and to not take decisions which might upset the balance in the administrative matters of Chandigarh.
At the time of Punjab's reorganisation in 1966, Chandigarh had the unique distinction of being the capital of Punjab as well as Haryana, even though it was a UT and was under the Centre's control.
The Home Minister's Announcement
This comes after Home Minister Amit Shah announced on 27 March that government employees in Chandigarh will get the same benefits as those of the central civil services, drawing condemnation from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).
"I want to give some good news to the employees of the Chandigarh administration. From today, service conditions of employees of the Chandigarh administration will be aligned with the central civil services," Shah had said at an event in Chandigarh.
Shah added that due to the new policy, the retirement age of employees in the UT will now go up from 58 to 60 years, and that women employees will get child-care leave of two years from the current one year.
